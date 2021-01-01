People on Church Street reflect on what they learned from 2020

Despite all of the challenges in 2020, people on Church Street are sharing their moments of joy and silver linings of this year. 2020 took a lot of things away from people, but within that darkness, there were some moments of happiness, like spending extra time with loved ones.

“With everyone working from home we were able to have this quality time that we haven’t had in so long and it really made me appreciate us being in good health and having jobs,” Olivia Dickinson said.

And it brought couples even closer together.

“I got married,” Jessica Markowitz said.

Markowitz got married in September and it was a small wedding. This year taught some to take a pause and slow up the pace.

“Before it’s just go go go and never have a break and COVID really made us realize it’s necessary to take a break and relax in order to fully appreciate things,” Dickinson said.

It has even given people time to do the things that they love.

“It’s given me a lot of time to catch up on movies, and just not focus about school as much because I used to be a lot more stressed about school,” Ethan Geiger said.

And some learned to prioritize their health.

“2020 was really good for me to get back in touch with myself,” Xander Briggs said.

And it has taught people to remember what is most important to them.

“So we always have so many distractions in life that are getting in the way of what really matters so knowing who the people are that matter to you, what you want to do with your life and keeping in mind how lucky we are moving forward,” Markowitz said.