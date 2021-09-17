People push for Burlington’s mayor and Governor Phil Scott to impose more masking restrictions

At Dobra Tea on Church Street, masks have been required throughout the pandemic, and that is still the case now. Lee Meiler is the owner. She said if you don’t have a mask, they will provide one for you.

“At this stage in the pandemic with numbers that go up and down and the fluctuations that we see and the national numbers, we are not willing to put our staff or customers at risk,” Meiler said.

Meiler said the Mayor Miro Weinberger and Governor Phil Scott should be encouraging masks a lot more than they are.

“Until we have full immunization or at least to the point where we are well protected,” Meiler said.

At the University of Vermont faculty, staff and students are required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Rosie Caouette is a freshman at the school. She said she has been wearing her mask a lot more off campus.

“I have noticed a lot of places have signs that say if you are vaccinated you don’t need to wear your mask, i have been wearing my mask in most places like when i go into any store.”

Phineas Nutting is a student at Champlain College. He said the mask makes him feel safe when he is in a crowd.

“Because I think it is protection in case other people are being less safe,” Nutting said. “In a world where the delta variant is suring, it’s better to be safe than sorry,”

Kathleen Kelly is a mother of two, and the co-founder of Vermont Mom. She said it’s a whole different ball game for the children under 12 in school. They wear masks, but since that age group can’t be vaccinated yet, it’s the only prevention tool they have.

“There are so many people who are retirees, or have kids in college, or any kid over 12 that are hopefully vaccinated,” Kelly said. “That’s a whole different world for you to live in.”

Kelly said she worries often.

“Like oh my goodness I am sending him to school, but clearly it is not a safe place,” Kelly said.

On Wednesday Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray said in a statement she strongly encouraged Governor Scott to consider steps necessary to issuing mask requirements.