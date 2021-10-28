People share their experience with long wait times at medical facilities

Long wait times at medical facilities around the state have been frustrating people for months. Now the state is taking notice.

The health department is trying to understand how people are experiencing the system, and for some it has been a difficult journey.

In a scene all too familiar since coronavirus, dozens of people gathered for a virtual meeting Wednesday. Yet this group was expressing concerns with trying to see a doctor, face to face.

One woman was Marzena Steciak, a nurse at UVM Medical Center. She said her daughter, who has autism, deals with aggression.

“This is very personal,” Steciak said. “When I go to work and I work 12 hour shifts, and I help my patients. And they go home because I help them. And I go home and I can’t help my daughter. I don’t know if you can imagine how that feels.”

When she took her daughter to the ER, she said the wait time was longer than expected.

“We had to spend 17 hours in the ER only to have my daughter seen for 20 minutes by pediatric psychiatry,” Steciak said. “We left with bandaid treatment.”

Marzena said there is a huge service gap for children with special needs.

“But there are many typically developing kids because I know them,” Steciak said. “Who need physiatric help and they can’t get it.”

The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems held Wednesday’s meeting in hopes of trying to get answers from people like Marzena. Also people like Jude, who was at the meeting. Jude tried to make an appointment with a podiatrist, but they couldn’t get her in until February.

“I said to them my toe will probably be gone by then, but I made the appointment,” Jude said.

A health care provider, Katherine Daniels, also talked about her experience. She said for children with special health needs, they are in major crisis mode.

“And this is a critical time for those families waiting for a diagnosis of autism,”Daniels said. “They have to wait 14 months.”

At the end of the meeting, it was people like Jude, who even offered if there was any more she could do.

“I am telling you there are some of us that are on here that would be more than happy to work along with you in any way that we possibly can,” Jude said.

The next virtual listening session is November 4.