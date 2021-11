Coming off a couple of performances in Plattsburgh, the North Country Ballet Ensemble joined us on the Morning Brew to talk about ‘Nutcracker In A Nutshell.’

Artistic Director, Alice Schonbek, sat down with Local 44’s Libbi Farrow to talk about the production, and the performers gave us a snippet of the perfrormance.

If you’re looking to purchase tickets to the shows in Lake Placid on December 4th and 5th, you can click here.