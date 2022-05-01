More than a week after shots were fired in Grand Isle, one of the two people Vermont State Police have been looking for in connection with the incident is still at large.

A surveillance camera at an automated teller machine in Burlington took the accompanying picture just before 9:30 p.m. on April 22, a little more than three hours after the gunshots were fired. Troopers say the man depicted in the photo is 5’8″ with a slim build and short dreadlocks. He’s likely in his twenties and is known by the nickname ‘Taye’.

Investigators note that he’s also one of the two men appearing in an earlier surveillance camera photo. The other man shown in the earlier picture — Eric Badore, 38, of Milton — has since been arrested on unrelated charges. A Range Rover that troopers believe is the vehicle fired upon in the incident has also been found.

If you know anything else about the man shown in the ATM picture, you can call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993. You can also submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.