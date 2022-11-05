The St. Johnsbury Police say they’ve found a woman they were seeking in connection with a recent shooting.

Investigators said in a Saturday evening email that they were looking for Heather Smith, 44, following a shooting on River Street. When reached by phone, they verified that the shooting took place on October 20. A search later turned up a large amount of fentanyl in Smith’s apartment.

Officers said they found Smith during a traffic stop on Route 5 shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

They reportedly discovered what they believe to be fentanyl in her purse; she’s charged with fentanyl possession.