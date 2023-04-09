Vermont State Police say the person seen in the accompanying photo is a person of interest in a break-in and theft in Bristol. They are not being referred to as a suspect.

Someone broke into the Bristol Country Store on Route 116 shortly after midnight Sunday morning and stole merchandise from the building. Investigators didn’t say exactly what was taken.

The person shown was last seen walking north on Route 116, but there’s no indication from police of when that was. There are also reports that they may be driving a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.

If you have any information about who this is or where they are, troopers are asking you to call the VSP New Haven barracks at (802) 388-4919.