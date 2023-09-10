Police in Burlington are asking for help finding the person of interest shown in the accompanying pictures. Officers want to speak with him in connection with an alleged assault downtown.

Photo courtesy Burlington, Vt. Police

The attack took place shortly before 12:00 midnight Friday night at the intersection of Church Street and Main Street. Investigators have not offered any indication of precisely what happened, but they say a man was taken to UVM Medical Center with serious injuries.

Photo courtesy Burlington, Vt. Police

If you know anything about the man shown in these pictures, the Burlington Police Department is asking to hear from you at (802) 658-2704.