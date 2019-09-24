Person of interest sought in Morristown shed fire

Morristown, Vt. – Investigators are looking for a person of interest connected to a fire that was intentionally set in Morristown.

Crews responded to a shed fire on Cote Hill Road, Tuesday at 9am.

The shed, approximately 8 feet by 8 feet, and everything inside was destroyed. It was located away from any other structure, and the fire did not spread.

The Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit is calling it arson.

Investigators say the driver of this car is considered a person of interest.

Investigators say they want to talk to the driver of a red car seen on Cote Hill Road just before and after the fire.

Anyone with information should call (802) 878-7111, or 800-32-ARSON.