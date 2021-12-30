South Burlington, VT — This month, Pet Food Warehouse was able to raise $10,500 for their Gift It Forward annual campaign that will be used to purchase pet food for Feeding Chittenden (formerly known as the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf).

Ginny Henwood of Pet Food Warehouse shared, “During the “season of giving”, our customers help us further our mission to improve, enhance, and enrich the lives of all pets in our community by giving what they can to Gift It Forward. Being able to help keep family pets fed during trying times is a privilege. We are very lucky to be able to provide an avenue for our donors to directly contribute to the amazing work being done by Feeding Chittenden. We love this community that is equally passionate about pets, and the impact we are able to facilitate.”

Customers are able to donate any whole dollar amount at checkout and this year, there were about 2,500 customers that donated an average of $4.20. Customers also can earn 5 Pet Food Warehouse paw points, or loyalty points, on every dollar donated that they can use to save money on future purchases. “We are perennially impressed by the combined effects of many people contributing a little!” said Henwood.

Since 2015, Pet Food Warehouse has donated exclusively to Feeding Chittenden and since have donated a total of over $81,000.

Henwood explained the process of getting pet food to Feeding Chittenden, “It is a very streamlined process for us because we order the food from the manufacturers through our wholesale business, Vermont Pet Food & Supply, and deliver it to the Feeding Chittenden warehouse ourselves in January.”

The pandemic created some challenges for the fundraising efforts but Pet Food Warehouse and customers still played their role to meet their goal. “Last year was different of course, with in-store transactions down due to COVID and many purchases being made via curbside pick-up and delivery. Our customers still donated more than $7,000 in store so Pet Food Warehouse donated the remaining $3,000 to round up to our $10,000 goal. Otherwise, every year has been solely funded by our amazingly generous customers!”

Lastly, Henwood encourages everyone to keep supporting local nonprofit groups. “I also want to note that any day of the year that individuals want to donate pet food to a local humane society or shelter, we are able to help maximize the donation thanks to our sister wholesale company Vermont Pet Food & Supply. Simply inquire in-store about your intended donation and in some cases we can even deliver the donation directly to the nonprofit group for you!”