Phil Scott places heavy emphasis on mask mandate on Vermont Mask Day

In light of Vermont Mask Day Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott encouraged the state to continue wearing masks.

“We’re not out of the woods yet…as cases continue to rise throughout the region, its critical Vermonters and Vermont businesses follow the health department guidelines,” said Scott.

Governor Scott said the Green Mountain State’s handling of the pandemic is largely due to Vermonters continuing to wear masks. But he says President Trump’s response to wearing one — especially while still infected — troubles him.

“I continue to be concerned about the President’s lack of leadership. Particularly in the area of mask-wearing. It’s one of the reasons we’ve been so successful in Vermont…and I think that until there’s a vaccine that is safe to distribute it’s really the only thing we have to fight this,” said Scott.

To ensure public safety the governor and other state officials say they’ve been in touch with the Woodstock Inn & Resort, where nearly 40 guests were pictured not wearing masks.

“They indicated this was the first event of its size that they have hosted. The wedding was originally supposed to be 125 people. There were actually about 25 who did not travel as a result of our quarantine requirements and travel restrictions,” said Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling.

Schirling said guests were also screened and the resort’s owners reached out on their own to the agency of commerce, to implement the best course of action.

“They walked us through a variety of the logistics of how guests were seated and how they moved around. they actually had assigned seating in pods that related to a travel party or familial unit…So we’re confident that together with the plans that they have in place both retroactively and the things they’ve learned from this particular event that things are going to go as well as possible,” said Schirling.

He and the governor both said the picture did raise some concerns. But so far, no known cases are connected with it. Scott says the mask mandate was carefully thought out — and he has no regrets about not handing it down any sooner.

“I’m very – extremely – proud of Vermonters but I’m concerned about this division that we’re seeing…this political division due to this mask policy in particular and how dangerous that really is because wearing a mask is altruistic and it’s something that I believe is necessary to prevent the spread.”