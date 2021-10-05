Photos: Male involved in gunpoint robbery at Kinney Drugs on Williston road

South Burlington, Vt. -Monday at around 4:45 p.m. South Burlington Police responded to a report of a gunpoint robbery at Kinney Drugs on Williston Road.

Police say the initial investigation found the lone male suspect approached the pharmacy counter showing a handgun while demanding for a narcotic. The male then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of the narcotic.

No one in the store was injured. The male did not discharge the weapon and investigators say they believe the gun to be real.

Police believe the male fled the scene in a truck that was pulling a camper.





South Burlington police are asking for help identifying the male. If you have any information about this case please call (802)-846-4111 or e-mail to kgrealis@southburlingtonpolice.org.