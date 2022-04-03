After reportedly eluding Vermont authorities for a week, a Grafton County, New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash.

William Rutledge, Jr.; 46; of Piermont is accused of being the driver. A 62-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in the crash on March 25 directly in front of the Hannaford supermarket on Route 5 in Bradford.

Vermont State Police needed a full week to find Rutledge, but they’ve arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident. He’s due in court on April 27.