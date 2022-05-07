No one was hurt when a small plane crashed at Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport in Clarendon.

A pilot from Philadelphia landed his single-engine plane on the airport’s runway just after 1:00 p.m. Saturday. According to Vermont State Police, he did so without lowering the landing gear first. The plane crashed onto its belly, forcing the runway to close until crews could remove the aircraft.

Authorities didn’t say if a mechanical failure was involved. They did say, however, that the aircraft in question is more than 60 years old. Firefighters from Rutland City and Clarendon, deputies from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office and EMS workers were among the personnel that helped airport personnel and state police at the scene.