Plainfield man pleads not guilty to charges from deadly Marshfield crash

A Plainfield, Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges from a deadly crash in Marshfield, according to the Times Argus.

Dillon Franks, 29, is charged with driving under the influence with death resulting and speeding with death resulting. He’s accused of crashing his SUV on Calais Road in Marshfield on September 30.

A passenger riding with him — Tacoma Cheney, 25, also from Plainfield — was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with what troopers described at the time as non-life-threatening injuries.

However, Cheney died in the hospital last week. Franks was not hurt in the crash; he’s been released on conditions for the time being.

