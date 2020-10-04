Plainfield, NH man denied early release on charges from 2007 armed standoff

Local News

FILE – In this June 18, 2007 file photo, Edward Brown speaks to reporters during a news conference at his home, in Plainfield, N.H. Brown, 78, is up for re-sentencing Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020 over a months long armed standoff with U.S. marshals in 2007 to protest a tax evasion conviction. Brown, originally sentenced to 37 years in prison, says he should be sentenced to the 13 years he has already served. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

A man from Sullivan County, New Hampshire will have to remain behind bars for 17 more years because of a 2007 armed standoff at his home with U.S. Marshals that lasted for months.

Edward Brown, 78, of Plainfield was originally sentenced to 37 years but asked a judge to be re-sentenced to time served. The standoff, in protest of a tax evasion conviction, led to the discovery of explosives and booby traps on Brown’s property.

Brown’s wife, Elaine Brown, was originally sentenced to 35 years in prison but was re-sentenced in January to time served. She’s now free and is seeking a divorce.

