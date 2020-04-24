Plan to furlough city workers underway in Plattsburgh

With the threat of receiving less funding from the federal government, municipalities across New York State, are having to get creative. The City of Plattsburgh, is currently facing a deficit of nearly $4 million. They’ve announced a plan to furlough workers, which is already underway.

“The steps we’re taking right now, aren’t going to fill that hole. It’s going to help fill that hole, it’s going to put us in a better position to dig deeper if we have to. But it does by no means solve the whole extent of the problem.”

Mayor Colin Read announced the city has already laid off 7 workers, and have furloughed about 24, who they expect to be back at work by the end of July.

Read says workers will return to work as soon as Governor Andrew Cuomo ends the stay at home order for the state. “Once that order is lifted, we can start bringing back some of our workers that would normally work in this building, work with customers etc, and obviously they cant do that from home. We’ve got about 40 employees in total working from home, some more effectively than others. Some jobs don’t let people work from home, and those people are essentially idle.”

Read may bring more people on the payroll, as needs change. “We do a lot of seasonal work, for instance road repairs occurs at a certain parts of the season. And as the budget improves, and we need to bring them back, we’ll bring them back. “

New York’s stay at home order is expected to expire on May 15th, although mayor read says he wouldn’t be surprised if that gets extended.