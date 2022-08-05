Vermont Planned Parenthood centers are feeling the results of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Centers like the one in Williston have seen an increased amount of out of state patients and expect to see more.

Despite the influx of visitors, the centers says they remain determined to keep up with the high levels of demand. One medical student shared that state abortion laws will impact where she pursues residency.

Meanwhile, U.S. Congressman Peter Welch says he is eager to take action in Congress to ensure abortion rights for those nationwide.

As of now, Vermont residents will be able to codify abortion rights into its states constitution. The vote for Prop Five will take place in November.