Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is closing four of its health centers in Vermont and one in New Hampshire next month.

The centers in Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, St. Albans and Claremont will shut down, effective June 12. All five facilities are only open part-time. Officials say the closures are a strategic decision “to rise to the moment that we are in” and “ensure the organization is sustainable”.

Planned Parenthood will also expand the days of operation at three other facilities in the region. The health centers in Barre, Brattleboro and Williston will be expanded to a minimum of four or five days per week of operation by the end of the year.