Swanton residents had a chance Tuesday to weigh in on planning for the town’s 10,000 square-foot recreation and community center.

The $3.4 million facility has been in the works since the Selectboard approved it more than a year ago. About $600,000 in federal funds were earmarked for the planning stage, which is just about complete.

The center has been a priority in Franklin County and would serve the Highgate, Franklin and Alburgh communities as well. It will provide much-needed space for summer camps, which have had to turn kids away because of limited capacity, and serve as gathering place in the event of an emergency.

“It is so needed,” said Betsy Fournier, chair of the Swanton Recreation Commission. “Youth programs, after-school programs, out-of-school programs, adult programs and community education.”

After considering multiple proposals, the Selectboard and recreation commission decided to build the center on land that serves as parking for the Swanton Recreation ballfields.

A feasibility study on the new building by the commission estimated that the town would need as much as $4 million in bond funding to complete the project.

“What we’d like to be at would be a bond amount of one and a half million dollars,” said Town Administrator Brian Savage.

But Selectboard Chair Earl Fournier said voters won’t be asked to approve bond funding at Town Meeting in March. He’s hoping the center will generate enough revenue from fees.

“If it’s run right, there should be a cash flow,” he said.

While the dozens of people in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting support the center, many said they’re worried the already-limited parking in town will be reduced even more.

But, as resident Dave Winchester pointed out, “There isn’t anything else.”