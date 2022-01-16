With snow in the forecast for Monday, bus service in the Plattsburgh area and a COVID-19 testing site in Claremont will both be shut down.

According to a Sunday email from general manager Teri Blake, Clinton County Public Transit will not operate any of its bus lines on Monday due to the expected weather conditions. This includes all city, rural and Rural Zone bus routes.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services will also not be operating a fixed COVID-19 testing site that it operates in Sullivan County. The agency wrote in a Sunday email that the site at River Valley Community College in Claremont is located outdoors, so it’ll be closed Monday as a precaution.

The Granite State’s health department also said in the same email that it’s also shutting down its mobile vaccine clinic in Lebanon for the day for the same reason.