Plattsburgh, NY – People are flocking to local beaches to beat the heat, but the City of Plattsburgh is warning the community to stay out of the lake.

Recent water tests from Lake Champlain have shown an increase in levels of E. Coli.

Swim warnings at Plattsburgh City Beach hasn’t stopped Canadian individuals from coming down to enjoy the beautiful weather.

“Well, we came here, all the way down here from Montreal to you know come to the beach, go in the water, but I guess it’s too bad, so we can’t go swimming,” said Mahee Turcotte of Montreal.

The City of Plattsburgh posted beach closure notices on their website and social media pages on Tuesday.

When beach-goers arrive, they will notice a sign on the parking kiosk warning them about E. Coli bacteria in the water and urging them to stay on land.

“They came from North Shore, joined us in Montreal, and then we carpooled to here, and then it’s nice weather. It’s very hot. But, unfortunately we can’t really swim, so,” said Gonathan Obeid and Tony Strina of Montreal.

“I mean, yeah, I’d like to dunk my feet in here or there, but it seems like there’s some sort of E. Coli or some sort of bacteria so we’re deprived of that for now, so that’s a bummer,” Obeid and Strina said.

Lifeguards are on duty keeping swimmers out of the water, but just a few yards up the beach and out of the city’s jurisdiction, several people were splashing around.

Although the beach remains open, swimming is not allowed until further notice.

City leaders say they’ll continue testing the water daily until it’s safe to go back into the lake.

Even though they can’t cool off in the water, individuals at the beach say that’s not going to stop them from coming back to the Plattsburgh City Beach.