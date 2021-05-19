Plattsburgh business owners and residents conflicted over lift of mask mandate

New York, which was once the epicenter of the virus, is allowing vaccinated people to ditch their masks at most indoor locations, including restaurants.

Many residents in Plattsburgh were thrilled the mask mandate was lifted.

“If you forget your mask at home you have to run back home and get it, and certain places are so strict about it, and it’s nice to just not have to wear them anymore,” Plattsburgh resident Nicholas Lord said.

Plattsburgh resident Stephen Garrend is also thrilled about this.

“I think it’s pretty good without wearing a mask, because it’s a hard time breathing with that thing on,” Garrend said.

The Vice President of Population Health and Information Services at CVPH Wouter Rietsema said he has no concerns at this point.

“It took us a long time to train people to use maks, and sometimes it takes just as long to untrain people,” Rietsema said.

According to the state’s website, 50% percent of New Yorkers have received one dose, 43% are fully vaccinated.

“From a public health standpoint we are no longer worried about overwhelming the system or a massive surge, that those dangers appear to have passed for some foreseeable future,” Rietsema said.

Although businesses will still be able to individually enforce their own rules. The owner of Irises restaurant Carol Mclean said they still want everyone to wear a mask.

We really just want to continue to be a safe place for all, we don’t want to restrict anybody coming in, and we want everyone to feel comfortable and safe,” Mclean.

The owner of Chapter One: Coffee & Tea Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest agrees.

“We really are committed that anyone who comes here vaccinated or not will continue to wear a mask,” Vicory-Rosenquest said. “We are just a space where everyone can feel safe and comfortable and know that we are not going to put anyone at risk for being sick or getting sick.”