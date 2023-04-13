City officials and the engineers of the Margaret Street project, C&S Companies, met with property and business owners, and those who live on Margaret Street, to discuss the timeline.

Steve Brodi owns multiple businesses on Margaret Street, including the Antique and Variety Mall, and said he is expecting to see a 25% decrease in sales due to the project.

Some parking spots on the street will be lost, affecting some business owners and was a major topic discussed at the meeting. “No matter how much they say, I feel that convenient off-street parking is a major factor to everybody’s business that was here, and I feel the city should do everything they can to offset that,” said Brodi. “The mayor has expressed interest in helping with that and I feel that is a step in the right direction.”

You’ll still have to pay to park at off-street lots, but Mayor Christopher Rosenquest and Common Council members said they’re open to making parking lots free while construction is going on.

Another owner said he was pleased with the transparency by the mayor and the city, but still had hoped to see more. “I would have liked to have seen a more clear cut schedule at least for the beginning portion of the project,” said owner of the 1-Up Arcade and Pub Christopher Games. he believes being able to educate people on the timeline of the project will help businesses on Margaret Street stay open.

James said overall he understands the project needs to be completed in order to replace water and sewer pipes that date back to the late 1800’s. “Once it’s corrected and everything is new, you have a strong infrastructure that’s in the ground,” he said. “Overall, when it’s done, you have a beautiful and gorgeous downtown, but in order to get there you have to go through some hardships.”

Many others were not as pleased as James, saying they feel their feedback is not being heard by the City regarding economic concerns for their business. Another major concern at the meeting was outdoor seating for those restaurants that have seating on Margaret Street, which the City says they will work with each business on a case by case basis for.

Weekly updates about the project can be found at my.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov

“with that my-cityofplattsburgh.Gov