Plattsburgh, NY — After a rainy start on Thursday, skies cleared and residents gathered at South Acres Park for the final night of the Parks Come Alive series.

The event was announced in May as a way to celebrate the summer and what the local parks have to offer. Residents can grab food from food trucks, play games like oversized Connect 4, enjoy live music, or get a beer from a local brewery at the beer garden.

Plattsburgh City Mayor Chris Rosenquest talked about the idea behind the event and how it is going to promote the parks within the city. “Highlighting some of our parks, that was really a lot of this effort as well as highlighting some of the projects we’re working on with the park renewal project,” said Mayor Rosenquest. “Highlighting the need for those things and the need to improve those parks, as well as engaging with the community on what kinds of improvements we should be making.”’

Another aspect of the event is many local organizations come with tents to promote their own events and connect with the community.

Mayor Rosenquest says the city plans on bringing the event back next year, possibly at different parks in the area to continue highlighting what the city has to offer.