Plattsburgh, NY – Michigan Month is about to start in Plattsburgh with June wrapping up on Saturday.

A Michigan is a hot dog with meat sauce on a split top bun and has been a staple in Plattsburgh for nearly a century, with this July marking the third Michigan Month celebration.

“Be it resolved that the town board, does hereby declare, once again, July as Michigan Month in the town of Plattsburgh as home of the Michigan,” said Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

A big part of Michigan Month is celebrating the local Michigan restaurants that have been part of the community for decades such as Clare and Carl’s, Mcsweeney’s, Gus’, and Ronnie’s.

If checking out all four restaurants this month, special Michigan Month merchandise may be available.

“There’s two ways to obtain a T-shirt. One is by participating in the Michigan passport program. You’re one of the first 25 individuals to come back with a fully stamped passport. The only cost of this program is buying a Michigan,” said Cashman.

The T-shirt with the design that won out of more than 30 submitted for this year’s Michigan Month was designed by SUNY Plattsburgh graduate Vincent Conti.

Cashman said they have seen massive success from the shirt history of Michigan Month, stretching all the way to Hawaii, where a Plattsburgh native shared his family’s Michigan recipe with a restaurant owner and made some for his staff.

“We were able to get in contact with this individual. His name is Mike Sweeney, again he’s a Plattsburgh native who now lives in Hawaii, and I had the privilege of actually naming him as the first Town of Plattsburgh honorary Michigan ambassador,” said Cashman.

Michigan Month officially starts on Saturday and passports to participate can be picked up at any of the four restaurants, the North Country Chamber of Commerce, or the Plattsburgh Town Hall.

More information regarding other Michigan Month events and the history of the Michigan can be found on the Town of Plattsburgh’s website.