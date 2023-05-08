Plattsburgh, NY – With summer quickly approaching, the Plattsburgh City Beach is set to open on May 26th and will be free of charge to Plattsburgh residents, according to an announcement from the City of Plattsburgh on Monday.

Permits to park for free at can be obtained online with proof of residency through providing a signed lease or utility bill.

“Last year we considered the idea of adding parking fees for all beach users including

City and Town residents. Historically, City and Town of Plattsburgh residents haven’t

paid a parking fee for beach entry. At this time we feel the right thing to do is

continue free entry for all residents of the Greater Plattsburgh region,” said

Plattsburgh Mayor, Christopher Rosenquest in a statement.

Several improvements are ongoing at the beach, including converting the boardwalk from wood to pavement and the completion of the trails on the western portion of the beach with wood chips.

The City of Plattsburgh was also gifted two mobility mats and two beach wheelchairs from the Sunrise Rotary Club to improve accessibility and make walking across the sand easier.

Demolition of the nearby Crete Center is not expected to impact the beach or its parking, according to an announcement by the city.