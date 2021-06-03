Plattsburgh Common Council informally discusses possible outdoor burning ban

Plattsburgh’s Wastewater Resource and Recovery Facility is one of the most prominent buildings on the Lake City’s waterfront. The costs of some capital improvement projects at the sewage plant have gone up recently.

Some of the projects have been closely tied to the relocation of the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market, which began a new season last month right across the street from the plant. However, other projects predate any discussion of that move.

Last year, the city began pollution control work at the sewage plant that was first placed on the drawing board in 2018. When the work began, its cost estimate was $1 million, but it’s risen to $1.5 million.

“You all authorized the engineering and construction services for the new disinfection building that we’re going to be constructing,” city environmental manager Jonathan Ruff said to the Common Council Thursday evening. “So, that puts the amount that we spent out of this capital project over the prior appropriations, so we need a bit more money in the project for that.”

Most of that extra half-million is an interest-free loan through New York state’s 2017 Water Infrastructure Improvement Act, but there’s also some grant funding from the same source. The council also approved, without any discussion, a $5 million price tag for deodorizing and disinfection work at the sewage plant that began earlier this year.

Another project required the contractor to set aside $20,000 to help pay for any extra work it needed to do that it didn’t expect ahead of time. That now-complete project upgraded the plant’s equipment to condense sewage sludge into liquids and solids so that disposal of the sludge will be easier.

“For this particular contract, we did not need to spend any of that money, so this is actually a deduct change order to deduct the total contract price by $20,000,” Ruff said.

The council members approved that cost reduction. They also informally discussed the possibility of a future outdoor burning ban, partly because of the Lake City’s high population density by North Country standards.

“Everyone around them is forced to participate,” Councilor Jeff Moore said of city residents who use fire pits in their yards. “People who are there get the fire enjoyment, and everybody else gets the smoke in the windows.”

“Fires are for campsites, not for homes, and I would love to see a citywide ban to eliminate the ambiguity altogether,” Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs said.

According to an estimate from Mayor Chris Rosenquest, Thursday evening was the third time so far this year that the council brought the subject up. The members did not take any action or hold any formal public hearings.