Plattsburgh Common Council, Town Board both approve city-town compact

After years of legal battles, the City of Plattsburgh and the Town of Plattsburgh are ready to mend fences by signing the recently-announced Plattsburgh City-Town Compact. However, there was still one step remaining before City Mayor Chris Rosenquest and Town Supervisor Michael Cashman could put their names on the inter-municipal agreement.

The Common Council and the Town Board both approved the compact Thursday night. The document seeks to “resolve the conflicts of past administrations that painfully bleed into the present day”. Common Council members approved it unanimously without any discussion beforehand. In a social media direct message about the Town Board’s vote, Cashman wrote: “It was absolutely without a doubt unanimous.”

The compact dismisses a lawsuit over revenue sharing from the former Falcon Seaboard power plant. In 2018, under the administration of then-Mayor Colin Read, the city sued the town for breach of contract — which the town denied.

To help settle that dispute, the city gains a piece of land on Reeves Lane that it had been trying to annex. Cashman and Rosenquest temporarily re-named Reeves Lane ‘Collaboration Way’ on Monday to show their desire to work together.

The city also gains the land on Sharron Avenue where the Municipal Lighting Department is. Meanwhile, the town gains land on LeMay Drive and five years of payments from the city to make up for lost tax revenue from the Reeves Lane parcel.

The compact also includes agreements for the city and town to work together on infrastructure, planning and community development. With that in mind, it makes sense that Cashman and Rosenquest would describe the document in a mutual tweet using three hashtags that begin with the letter C — communication, collaboration and compromise.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a signing ceremony for the compact at 10:00 a.m. Friday. Local 22 and Local 44 News will also be there, and we’ll have additional coverage of it tomorrow night.