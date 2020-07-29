Plattsburgh Community Concerned about College Students Return

The return of students to SUNY Plattsburgh’s campus in the fall have left many residents wondering ‘will we be safe?’.

I spoke to one local Plattsburgh resident, Samantha Bashaw, who says the college and local economy relies heavily on the students, but isn’t positive that they will follow social distancing guidelines.

“This community really needs SUNY Plattsburgh, and really needs those students, you know the local businesses and everything like that. I would love to see them back, but I think we need to make sure that they limit their interactions before they come here.”

Director of Public health for Clinton county, John Kanoza says he’s been working closely with SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi to ensure students are taking all precautions, Kanoza also reminds the community that it is a team effort and to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings when not possible.

As for Plattsburgh, Randolph, a local sends a message to everyone

“Everybody, you know make sure they wear a mask, and stuff like that, and wash their hands.”