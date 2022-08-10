Plattsburgh, NY — A nine-year-old Plattsburgh boy is back home after spending the last seven weeks in a Memphis hospital. Damian Sloan who suffers with brain cancer had quite the welcome home, with over 175 motorcyclists teaming up to bring him home and help out his family.

Sloan arrived at the Plattsburgh International Airport Wednesday, back from nearly two months at the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Among those to greet him home were the Mountain Riders, a motorcycle group, and members of local law enforcement.

Patrick Santamaria from the Mountain Riders say they have been helping Sloan’s family out for years now and they knew they needed to do something special for his return home.

“A month ago I get a call from his father asking if we could meet him here, actually it was in Burlington, to give him an escort home because we stayed in contact and we checked on the child and stuff, so we agreed, but through channels and stuff we got him a flight to here,” said Santamaria.

Barrie Finnegan, the Executive Director of the North Country Honor Flight said he heard about Damian from the Mountain Riders and knew he wanted to help anyway that he could.

“They sent word out that he was coming home from St. Judes Hospital today and it didn’t take long for word to spread,” said Finnegan. “There’s a network that once the information is sent out, people show up, and the people in the North Country have such big hearts that they come out and support things like this especially.”

About two dozen police cars and firetrucks joined the escort home. His family said they knew people were coming, but they had no idea it would be more than two hundred.

“I did not expect all of this, it’s amazing, I cried as soon as we landed,” said Morgan Sloan. “I can’t even- it’s overwhelming, the support of the community is just amazing.”

While waiting for Damian to arrive, people involved passed around a police hat and collected nearly $700 to help support the family.

Sloan’s family says they are extremely grateful for all the work that went into this event and they know that Damian will remember this forever.