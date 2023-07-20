The Plattsburgh Common Council approved a contract with an architecture firm Thursday evening worth nearly $300,000. The money will pay for final designs of future improvements to five different city parks.

Plattsburgh’s first round of park renewals is narrowed down to U.S. Oval Park, South Platt Street Park, South Acres Park, Peter Blumette Park and Melissa Penfield Park. An extensive public feedback process over the last year has helped the city reach this point.

The desired work at the five parks is estimated to cost $7,283,875.

“It is not the intention of the city to construct every single one of those improvements in 2024,” Plattsburgh community development director Matt Miller told the council. “We have $2.5 million to play with.”

Miller said there would be a benefit to paying now for final designs for all of the improvements. The Lake City would be relatively certain that some of the projects will be built next year.

“Even those that are not — for cost considerations — we will have final designs, which will serve as the basis for either grant applications or for future requests to the council for construction funding,” Miller said.

Last week, the architects with whom city officials have just contracted wrote to them about the expanded inclusive playground planned for Melissa Penfield Park. (See page 9 of the linked document.) Their language raised the eyebrows of Ward 3 Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs.

“‘Final design costs will serve as the city’s down payment to demonstrate buy-in when seeking additional funds from community members’,” Councilor Gibbs said as she quoted the document. “It’s my understanding that we could not solicit donations from the community for city projects.”

The Lake City has already received at least one commitment for outside help at Penfield Park. Lake Champlain Transportation has pledged $100,000 toward the construction of a new skate park there.

“If someone wants to go ahead and give us money, that’s great,” Gibbs said. “But this seems to me like a direct solicitation of donation, and I don’t know what the propriety of that is.”

Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller confirmed that it’s improper. The city can’t solicit donations to cover costs of its own municipal projects.

The councilors approved the contract for final designs by a 5-1 vote, without any solicitations to be made. Gibbs cast the lone ‘no’ vote.