Plattsburgh construction contract in place for new farmers’ market

Prime Companies is spending $22 million to re-develop the Durkee Street parking lot in downtown Plattsburgh into an apartment building with retail and office space. However, that’s where the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the effort to move the market, but the Plattsburgh Common Council made some progress on it Thursday night.

They voted to award a construction contract for the new market to a Lake City firm, Murnane Building Contractors, which beat out four other bidders. The new location will be on Green Street, directly across the street from the city’s sewage treatment plant.

“(During discussions with market officials, we told them) we could envision them moving there and, if we could get the grant money, build them a building there,” Councilor Patrick McFarlin said. “It was almost unanimously; I think there was one person who said something else, if I remember correctly, but they wanted to move down, so we’ve pretty much gone with the Farmers’ Market.”

This was the second time this year the market relocation went out for bids; on the earlier occasion, the city rejected the only bid that came in. The contract is for $276,600. State Downtown Redevelopment Initiative grant money will cover 90% of that cost.

“The $27,000 that it’s costing the city should be recouped in an appropriate way; every farmer at the market paid dues,” Councilor Steve Brodi said. “Part of that, a fair portion of it, should be to the city for the cost.”

The council also voted Thursday to send a proposed new local law to the Clinton County Planning Board to be looked over. It would exempt certain future city projects from the Lake City’s own zoning laws.

“It grants broad, sweeping powers to the Council and other city departments to allow development without any of the checks and balances provided by independent boards,” Plattsburgh Zoning Board of Appeals chair Ron Nolland said.

“If you continue to behave in an arrogant, dictatorial, unresponsive way, you will suffer the same fate as the mayor in the polls,” city resident Sylvie Boudreau said. “We will sweep you out of office.”

Mayor Colin Read’s re-election bid earlier this year ended in a Democratic primary. The council members took no action on adopting the law itself.