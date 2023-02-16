Waste bins separating recyclables, compost and trash are seen at a 2011 sporting event in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Plattsburgh, NY – Firefighters in Plattsburgh are part of a new initiative to take on the issue of food waste to benefit the environment.

As part of the city of Plattsburgh’s goal to be a New York State climate smart community, the city’s common council recently signed legislation to help reduce food waste across the city.

An estimated 119 billion pounds of food is wasted each year in the United States, according to feedingamerica.org.

Food waste ends up in landfills and create methane, which is a greenhouse gas that is one of the leading cases of climate change.

“Climate Smart Communities is a New York State DEC program that encourages and supports communities to adopt a number of what are called actions, that will feed into a reduction of climate change behaviors,” said a member of the city’s Organics Management Task Force, Jen Perry.

Plattsburgh started auditing all nine municipal buildings to examine food waste over the course of five days.

The goal is to keep all food waste from ending up in landfills and to put the waste to better use.

“The way we’re exploring is that the city would support a local hauler that would come in and take the food scraps from each municipal building, and bring it to a compost building. Or maybe it’s a farmer who offsets their feed,” said Perry.

Two audits have been completed on the City Hall and Plattsburgh Fire Department building. These buildings will be part of the city’s pilot program.

“We created a two-minute animated video and a coordinating document that described things like why and how people should be reducing things like food scraps in the workplace,” said Supervising Public Educator for the Clinton County Health Department, Kayleigh Raville.

While they have not been able to collect data on how much food is wasted locally, they were able to find out the perception on food waste in Clinton County through the ‘Eat Smart, Waste Less’ Grant.

“92% of our survey respondents said that reducing food waste was important to them. Nearly everyone that we were able to interact with through that grant period wanted to change their own behaviors as they relate to food waste,” said Raville.

Perry said members of the fire department were more than happy to be part of the Pilot Program, and eager to ask questions surrounding food, waste, and compost.

The city’s goal is to open up composting bins for the general public, and remove food waste going into landfills entirely in the city. They are working on an EPA grant and a DEC grant to help educate the public on composting and implement city wide food waste removal bins.