Plattsburgh enters NY’s Phase 1 of economic re-opening

All systems are go for non-essential businesses in New York’s North Country to open their doors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Whether they’re just getting back up to speed now or they’ve been operating for a while already, business owners we spoke with say they can sense a spirit of optimism.

At the moment, Oval Craft Brewing is open three hours per day, five days per week. The brewery just celebrated its fourth birthday on Wednesday, and its customer volume on Friday was about normal for the end of the work week. :Right now, they’re stating at the best, it’ll be two weeks between every phase, so best-case scenario, I’ll be open under COVID circumstances mid-to-late June,” owner Jessy Jolicoeur said.

The taproom won’t open until Phase 3 arrives, but even now at the beginning of Phase 1, Jolicoeur said he’s hopeful more people will begin to stop by for take-out service. “Especially with the nice weather coming in, good news is here, so I think it’s going to lift some spirits and people will get out of the house and start to maybe partake a little bit more of their area,” he said.

Elsewhere in the Lake City, two employees at Cross Country Mortgage who’ve had to work from home since the health crisis began are returning to the office on Monday. “I was coming into the office every day; door’s been locked,” branch manager Adam Crosley said. “I’ve got one other team member that’s decided to come in. We’re in separate offices. We’re not allowing people to come in, or trying not to. If somebody does, we’re socially distancing and we’re all wearing masks.”

Their loan business with home buyers is down by about 15% from what it was prior to COVID-19 because it’s more difficult to sell homes, but Crosley said their refinance business has actually increased by 50%. “A lot of times, I’ll meet people at the closing table. Unfortunately, we’re not allowed to go to the closing table anymore, so we’re talking via Zoom,” he added. “We have people electronically sign all their documents.”