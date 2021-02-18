Plattsburgh extends property tax exemptions for seniors, homeowners with disabilities

The Plattsburgh Common Council took action Thursday night to help seniors, and disabled Lake City residents, stay in their homes. A state law called the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act may have forced the city’s hand.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it right before New Year’s Day. It bars eviction, foreclosure and negative credit reporting for New Yorkers who can document a pandemic-related hardship. The law also extends property tax exemptions for senior citizen homeowners and disabled homeowners for another year.

Anyone who qualifies for these exemptions gets the assessed value of their home reduced by half, leading to a much smaller tax bill. However, one of the qualifications is an income limit which each municipality can set for itself. The Common Council had some confusion about the Lake City’s cutoff point.

Ward 6 Councilor Jeff Moore asked, “What is the income level? It used to be around $32,000. Is that still the same number, or has that gone up?”

“Offhand, I don’t know,” city corporation counsel Dean Schneller said. “(City Chamberlain) Rich (Marks) may know offhand. We could research it, but offhand, I don’t know.”

“It’s the extension of the same exemption as it was last year, so that hasn’t changed,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest replied. “But, unfortunately, I don’t know what that exemption was from last year.”

The most recent rate for the city that could be found in an internet search was set in 2006. It was $26,000 per year, or $34,400 for anyone on Social Security. The council unanimously approved a one-year extension.

In other business that the council will likely revisit in the near future, one member wanted to help open up lines of communication between city government and Clinton County government.

“I would like a section on our agenda to include an invitation from our county legislators to participate in council meetings and update us on what is happening,” Ward 3 Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs said.

Ward 5 Councilor Patrick McFarlin liked the sound of Gibbs’s proposal. “Mayor Rosenquest, when he was a county legislator, came to a few council meetings and it was nice to have those updates, so I think that’s a very interesting idea.”

After an executive order from the governor, all cities in New York have to develop plans for police reform by April 1. A Plattsburgh citizens’ panel completed a final report last week which included 20 different recommendations. Rosenquest said that a different city panel will be formed very soon to review the recommendations and form an action plan.