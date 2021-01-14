Plattsburgh Farmers & Crafters Market’s new building should be ready by May

It became clear in 2019 that the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market would need a new home. The market’s current home at the Durkee Street parking lot will be demolished as part of the Lake City’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The pandemic has slowed down the market’s relocation process. However, after a year and a half, the market should be able to open its new home on Green Street in time for its new season. That new home sits directly across the street from Plattsburgh’s municipal sewage treatment plant.

“This is ensuring that the Farmers Market is moving — (to) that building that we had allocated for its move — and everything is going to go through as planned,” Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs asked Thursday night. “Is that correct, Matt?”

“Yeah, the stipulated completion date for the Farmers Market improvements down on Green Street is May 1st,” city director of community development Matthew Miller answered. “That’s in time for the opening of the market’s 2021 season.”

The improvements cost $276,600 in all, and about 90% of that cost is covered in Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant money from the state that the city has already set aside. However, other expenses besides construction costs alone still need to be paid. “This one adds in all of the soft costs, the environmental testing costs, the architectural engineering design costs,” Miller said. “All of that gets lumped in here.”

The Common Council’s Finance and Community Development Committee also had its eye Thursday night on the costs of sending the market project out for bids a second time. A Lake City firm, Murnane Building Contractors, beat out four other bidders on that second occasion last fall.

“We had bid this project out probably last spring,” Miller said. “We got one bid in response. It was deemed to not be a complete and valid bid, so the council authorized us to re-bid the project.”

The committee approved a draft resolution to set aside $26,600 in city funds to cover the remaining costs of the market relocation. It also approved similar cost revisions for two of the parking lot projects that should help replace the spaces lost once the Durkee Street lot is redeveloped — the reconfiguration of the city’s Broad Street lot and the construction of the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza on Margaret Street.