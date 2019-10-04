Demolition to begin at Plattsburgh farmers market’s new location

As the Plattsburgh Farmers & Crafters Market winds down the final season at its Durkee Street location, the city has approved a contract to begin preparing its new home, just across the street from the sewage treatment plant.

The Common Council approved a $319,000 contract Thursday for demolition and asbestos abatement of five buildings on Green Street. The sixth building at the site will be redesigned for the farmer’s market in time for next season.

The work is part of Plattsburgh’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative to redevelop the market’s Durkee Street location and an adjacent parking lot.

That’s forced the market to move to move to the former home of the Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department, across the street from the sewage plant. Not everyone agrees that’s the best spot.

“That just can’t happen,” said Peter Regnier, a former Common Council candidate. “I mean, as far as all the abatement and everything, that needs to be done in the public health, an issue of public health, but that farmers’ market cannot go in that building.”

The market’s new location will require soundproofing and odor abatement at the sewage plant, although the city has not indicated how that will be paid for. City officials, including Mayor Colin Read, declined to be interviewed.

The Council also took comments on its decision to begin reviewing the city’s Recreation Department budget. The department operates the Crete Center, Plattsburgh City Beach and other amenities.

“I can surely suggest that the gym and other rec facilities are not a zero-sum proposition or a formula,” Regnier said. “I believe that that’s part of what the general fund is for. The quality of life is more of an issue to me.”