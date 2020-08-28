Plattsburgh home for individuals with disabilities evacuated due to fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – A home for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities was evacuated Thursday evening as crews battled a fire that spread through the attic of the building.

Residents of the Advocacy and Resource Center, located on Military Turnpike, are safe tonight according to the home’s executive director Robin Pierce.

Pierce said her staff’s quick and “heroic” response ensured everyone made it out as crews battled the fire.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing, and Pierce said residents have been moved to a new location.

Additional information on the fire is expected sometime Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog