Plattsburgh HS goes to remote learning through Thursday

Plattsburgh High School is switching to fully remote learning until its students come back from their April vacation. It’s because of confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, with a larger number of students needing to quarantine.

Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent Jay Lebrun writes that contact tracing efforts have linked the infections to social gatherings outside of school. Students will learn remotely through Thursday. The break starts on Friday.

The school district is currently combining in-person and remote learning in a hybrid model. Lebrun writes that once the April vacation ends on Monday, April 12, the entire school district is planning to return to fully in-person instruction. The switch to fully remote learning for this coming week will affect only the high school.