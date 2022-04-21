Many of downtown Plattsburgh’s underground water, sewer and power lines are nearly 120 years old and need to be replaced before they completely fail. However, many people in the Lake City aren’t on board with how that would be done.

The Common Council tabled a proposal Thursday night to replace the utility infrastructure underneath Margaret Street, one of the city’s major north-south thoroughfares. The proposal was mainly shelved because as it’s currently laid out, the traffic pattern on the street would change from two-way to one-way.

Margaret Street would be completely rebuilt; much of Court Street and Brinkerhoff Street would also be reconstructed. The traffic pattern on Margaret Street would shift to one-way upon completion in late 2024.

“One way is not the way,” Dave Merkel told the council members. “58% of people decided that, in that poll or survey that was taken by your engineers.”

The city has already attempted one-way traffic on Margaret Street once before. It was decades ago, and it didn’t go well.

“Why, if it failed in the ’90s and had to be re-converted back to two ways, are we now considering reverting back to the one-way plan? This is not a new idea,” Sylvie Boudreau said. “It’s an old idea that was tried before and didn’t succeed.”

That lack of success played on the mind of at least one Common Council member.

“I think we need to have a contingency plan in here where, with just merely re-striping, we could go back to two-way,” Ward 6 Councilor Jeff Moore said. “It’s a real possibility that could happen, and we need to cover this without having to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Another had a wide range of questions. They ranged from the logistics of the project to the funding that would pay for it.

“I’m not comfortable with this — I mean, almost $11 million and we’re not sure of the source of half that project,” Ward 3 Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs said. “I am completely on board with a full-depth reconstruction project being done there because I understand it needs to be done, but we have to — we have to ask questions about the nitty-gritty, about the funding, the source, how much it’s going to cost. That’s where I have a little bit of heartburn.”

Now that the infrastructure and street reconstruction project is officially on the back burner, it’s not immediately clear when it might come up again.