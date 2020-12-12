Plattsburgh Jewish Community Celebrates Hanukkah Virtually

Rabbi David Kominsky at Temple Beth Israel says at this point in the pandemic they have gotten used to the virtual way of doing services but around the holiday’s it’s still nice to be able to see everyone’s face.

“We’re very comfortable with it and we do our weekly services online, and it feels like a community again and that’s really nice.”

Rabbi David mentions that Hanukkah is not typically celebrated at the Synagogue, but more so at home, he says that one of the challenges they’re finding with the online services and celebrations has to do more with the kids.

“Hanukkah is more focused on the children and as I’m sure you know Zoom and children don’t mash as well as we might like.”

Latkes are a large part of the holiday, and the Rabbi tells me that in years past they have a tasting competition. With the COVID restrictions putting a pause on that tradition, they have decided to show off their Menorah’s instead.

“Hanukkah menorah are ritual items, but they’re not particularly serious ritual items. People will often get a Hanukkah menorah that represents a hobby of theirs like a bicycle with places to put candles on it, or i’ve seen a ceramic V-W microbus with places for the candles.”

Rabbi David adds that he is looking forward to being able to all meet in person again soon.