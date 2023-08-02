Plattsburgh, NY – The Town of Plattsburgh launched a development guide for individuals to share their opinion and make a difference in shaping the future of Plattsburgh’s community.

“What we’re calling upon is the public to go to the Town of Plattsburgh’s website, to fill out a survey, to help us identify the types of businesses, services, activities, that they would like to see in the town,” said Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

Cashman says the survey is an integral part of the town’s plan for future growth.

“The Town of Plattsburgh just launched a development guide. This 14-page document tells the Town of Plattsburgh’s story, encapsulating the opportunities we have in the 2,000-acre town’s center,” said Cashman.

We’re going to strategically reach out to a wide array of companies in different topics and areas and try to cultivate them to come to the town.

If there are any restaurants or activities wanted in Plattsburgh now is the chance to speak up.

It’s not just restaurants or big chains either, and the information provided could spark interest among local entrepreneurs leading to new local businesses.

To take part in the survey, just go to the Town of Plattsburgh’s website.