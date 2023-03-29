Plattsburgh, NY – The city of Plattsburgh has announced a new website to promote community engagement and feedback on projects taking place in the city.

The website offers residents a place to go to learn about projects going on in the city such as the Margaret Street project and parks renewal project, along with providing feedback on the projects.

City officials said they wanted to allow everyone to have a voice in their community. The website allows those who may not be able to attend public information sessions, which typically happen in the evening, to provide feedback for the first time.

The website is not limited to just city residents, but anyone who works downtown or just recreates in the city can sign up and get updates from the website.

City officials said the parks renewal project master plan is already on the website and they are currently looking for input from residents on the plan.

“If we shift, not all of our community engagement efforts, but a lot of it to the online sphere, we’re able to meet the needs of our residents and bring more people into the conversation because we’re meeting people where they’re at,” said Public Engagement Coordinator for the City of Plattsburgh, Courtney Meisenheimer.

Those who sign up will receive notifications either by email or text for any information that is posted on the website.