Plattsburgh, NY — Michigan Month may be over but big plans are in the works for next year. Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman has announced that in 2023, there will be a day-long Michigan Festival on July 22 with food vendors, a cornhole tournament, and more. According to Cashman, Michigan Fest will also support a good cause.

“A project that we’ve been working on for several years is the Battlefield Memorial Gateway project, and that’s a public/private partnership between the town of Plattsburgh and the Clinton County American Legion group,” said Cashman. “So the proceeds from the cornhole tournament and a couple of other portions of Michigan fest go to benefit that project.”

Cashman says the first Michigan Fest will be a building block and he hopes it gets bigger every year, with more people coming from all over the country to check it out.