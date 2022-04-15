Plattsburgh, NY — A Plattsburgh man has been arrested in connection with alleged racial threats against an African-American SUNY Plattsburgh student. The Plattsburgh Police Department says 27-year-old Dustin Ormsby is being charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, which is categorized as a misdemeanor.

They got the call in the middle of Thursday afternoon about alleged verbal threats against the student. One student claims this happened outside the fraternity house of Phi Beta Sigma, which is historically a Black fraternity. She adds that the alleged victim is a brother of that fraternity.

“A lot of students here feel unsafe,” said Daniela Raymond, a junior at SUNY Plattsburgh. “We pay to go to school here as Black students, just the same as White students do, but we’re not offered that same sort of protection.”

“I am deeply ashamed that this still happens in New York, and even still in America to this day,” said Cody Bostinto, a senior at SUNY Plattsburgh. “I thought things have changed since we’re in 2022, but clearly, it just hasn’t.”

Dustin Ormsby lives next door to their house and police say the Phi Beta Sigma brother captured video on a smartphone of Ormsby yelling racial slurs and other threats at him.

Following his arraignment, Ormsby has been released on his own recognizance for now, with no word yet on his next court date.