Plattsburgh, NY — A 38-year-old Plattsburgh man was arrested Thursday with some 1,200 bags of fentanyl.

Cory J. Souliere was arrested after an investigation conducted by members of the Adirondack Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

The heroin/fentanyl mixture seized has an approximate street value of $24,000, police said.

Souliere faces multiple charges, including possession and sale of narcotics. He was arraigned in Clinton County Court and released on his own recognizance.

Adirondack Narcotics Enforcement Unit is comprised of members from the Plattsburgh City Police Department, New York State Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.