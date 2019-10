Police in Plattsburgh City have arrested a 21-year-old man for intentionally setting a pickup truck on fire in downtown Plattsburgh last month.

Seth C. Dubay (21) of Plattsburgh was arrested Thursday and arraigned on charges of third-degree arson. Police say the early-morning fire on Sept. 13 destroyed a 2015 Dodge Ram. No other vehicles or buildings were damaged.

Police say several downtown businesses helped with the investigation. Dubay was released on his own recognizance after arraignment.