A Plattsburgh man charged in a North Country murder case had his day in Court Tuesday.

Michael Rougeau and another man, Michael Nastasia, are accused of killing 37-year-old Kenneth “Kasey” Darrah, and throwing him off the Ausable Chasm Bridge.

Rougeau appeared before an Essex County judge on Tuesday, and pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault and 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Darrah’s family was in the courtroom They described Darrah as a happy-go-lucky person who enjoyed life and never hurt anybody. They said he didn’t deserve to die, and hopes Rougeau and Nastasia spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Rougeau was remanded back to Essex County Jail, where he’s been since his arrest last March. His trial is set for March 4, 2024.

Nastasia was not in court. His arraignment will be at a later date.