Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read urges people to wear masks

With businesses in the North Country open for about a week now, the area prepares for phase two on May 30th.

Health leaders are worried about a potentially dangerous combination. After months of being cooped up at home, a holiday weekend with relaxed restrictions and great weather, will send people outside. But officials warn, Memorial day should not be treated like years past.

On Thursday, Plattsburgh Mayor, Colin Read asked for people to be mindful about their friends and neighbors, by wearing masks. “If we don’t have some other prophylactic or, vaccine solution to this dilemma, it turns out that this is the most effective way you can imagine, as you saw in the diagram, to lowering the infection rate.”

And while not everyone is wearing one, Plattsburgh resident, Kevin Lavurte is. He was out shopping Thursday.”I’m just happy that they’ve started to open up, and i’m hoping people are still conscience of wearing the mask. Because it’s going to be a thing for the next six months I believe, if not then we’re really going to have to get serious.”

Ahead of a long holiday weekend, Mayor Read hopes people will heed the warnings. He’s cautious, after recent coronavirus cases were linked to parties in the area. “We’ll be watching for that, to ensure that the Governors order against congregation, hes changed the limit to allow people to congregate up to ten, as you probably have seen. Even then, if they’re not apart of your household, just wear a mask. It’s going to make a world of a difference.”